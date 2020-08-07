One person taken to UHC following three vehicle crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to UHC following a three vehicle crash on Route 20 Friday.

911 officials said the wreck happened near Bel Meadow Golf Club just after 12:30 p.m.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the driver of a silver truck ran off the roadway, spun around going southbound and hit a non moving tractor trailer. There was damage to the tractor trailer.

Anmoore FD, Harrison Co EMS, Nutter Fort FD, State Police, Stonewood FD and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The road was blocked off, according to 911 officials. The scene of the crash has been cleared.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, 911 officials said.

