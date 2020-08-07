Advertisement

Description released of Beverly bank robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect at large
Bank robbery suspect at large(WDTV)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a detailed description of an armed bank robbery suspect Thursday including getaway vehicle information.

The robbery occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at the Beverly branch of Citizens Bank of West Virginia.

Law enforcement say the suspect is a white male. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white or light colored Under Armour logo, black facemask, sunglasses, yellow safety vest with orange and reflective stripes, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

The vehicle they believe could be involved is a burgundy 2007-2013 Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck, tow mirrors, black fender flares and a black or missing Chevrolet emblem on the front grill.

The West Virginia State Police, Elkins Police Department and Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

