Texas Tech Fires Stollings After Allegations of Abuse

Served has head coach of Lady Red Raiders for two seasons
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Tech has fired women’s basketball head coach Marlene Stollings and an assistant after allegations of mental and verbal abuse from players.

In season-ending interviews, players said they were called “fat pig”, “grossly out of shape” and “gross disproportional” by staff members. In Stollings’ two years as head coach, 12 of 21 players left the program.

In addition, coaches forced players to maintain a heart rate of 90 percent during games. If they didn’t, they faced punishment such as loss of playing time. As a result, players would jump around unnecessarily and avoid taking painkillers.

Stollings led Texas Tech to an 18-11 overall record last year after going 7-23 in her first season at the helm.

