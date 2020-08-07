Tomlin, Saban named to newly created National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been named to the board of directors for the newly created National Coalition of Minority football head coaches.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley formed the non-profit to prepare coaches of color to climb up the coaching ranks in both college and professional football. The organization will also aim to put minority candidates in the position to be hired.

Marion County native and Alabama head coach Nick Saban is also on the Board of Directors.

He looked at the landscape and realized something was missing.@CoachLocks has formed the @NCMFC1 to make sure minority coaches get the opportunities they deserve.



➡️ https://t.co/gZdhziDtR0 pic.twitter.com/GMGGPG6oFd — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.