Tomlin, Saban named to newly created National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches
Non-profit created by Maryland head coach Michael Locksley
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been named to the board of directors for the newly created National Coalition of Minority football head coaches.
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley formed the non-profit to prepare coaches of color to climb up the coaching ranks in both college and professional football. The organization will also aim to put minority candidates in the position to be hired.
Marion County native and Alabama head coach Nick Saban is also on the Board of Directors.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.