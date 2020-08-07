Virginia “Dian” Grimes, 49, of Lost Creek passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1970, a daughter of Paul Wiseman of Lost Creek and Carol Starkey Wiseman of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Kenneth Richard Grimes, Jr., whom she married on October 27, 1991; three daughters, Brittney Dian Grimes of Weston, Brianna Nicole Kelley and her husband Jason of Bridgeport and Caitlin Rose Grimes of Lost Creek; two brothers; one half-sister; and several nieces and nephews. Dian was a 1989 graduate of South Harrison High School and was a private housekeeper. She enjoyed shopping and decorating, and she loved her Camero and her dogs. Dian was Baptist by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Thomas P. Horne officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

