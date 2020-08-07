West Virginia city extends outdoor dining permits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Morgantown city officials have extended an outdoor dining program initially put in place as a coronavirus safety precaution.

The no fee outdoor dining permit program will now run until Dec. 31, according to a news release Thursday. Applications can be found on the city’s website.

Morgantown set up the program to allow businesses to operate outdoors while complying with virus rules issued in May. Restaurants must follow occupancy and social distancing rules as well as other local health department rules.

