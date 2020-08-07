Advertisement

West Virginia city extends outdoor dining permits

Downtown Morgantown
Downtown Morgantown(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Morgantown city officials have extended an outdoor dining program initially put in place as a coronavirus safety precaution.

The no fee outdoor dining permit program will now run until Dec. 31, according to a news release Thursday. Applications can be found on the city’s website.

Morgantown set up the program to allow businesses to operate outdoors while complying with virus rules issued in May. Restaurants must follow occupancy and social distancing rules as well as other local health department rules.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday. Three additional deaths were also reported.

WDTV

Conversations begin to change city charter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
After over 100 years, the City of Elkins looked to change their government system.

News

Description released of Beverly bank robbery suspect

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a detailed description of an armed bank robbery suspect Thursday including getaway vehicle information.

News

Beyond teachers concerns: service personnel workers share their thoughts on returning to school

Updated: 17 hours ago
Other school employees are sharing there concerns about having students return to the classroom.

Latest News

News

Non-profit provides free life changing equipment

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Families with children who have special needs are getting some much needed equipment thanks to one non-profit.

News

6th annual Morgantown Marathon canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The sixth annual Morgantown Marathon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Marion County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Multiple crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Marion County.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

West Virginia man sentenced to 10 years in gun, meth case

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A West Virginia man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in prison for selling methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

News

Nicholas County man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old boy in 2015 charged

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Nicholas County man is facing charges after deputies say he sexually abused an 11-year-old boy in 2015.