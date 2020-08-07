Advertisement

West Virginia school allowance application period to open next month

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in West Virginia can begin filling out school clothing allowance applications next month and this year recipients will receive either an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card or a check in place of the traditional paper voucher.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Bureau for Children and Families say the changes are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted on Tuesday, September 1, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. Parents can apply online here or request an application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212.

Applications must be received in the DHHR office by September 30, 2020.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.

The following will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of August:

  • Families with school-aged children currently receiving WV WORKS cash assistance
  • Those in foster care
  • Children ages 4-18 that receive SNAP, are enrolled in school and under 100% of the Federal Poverty Level

Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,184. Verification of income for the month of September must be submitted with the application.

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2019 and currently have Medicaid coverage only should receive an application by mail in late August to apply for the school clothing allowance program.

“In 2019, more than 61,193 West Virginia children were assisted by the school clothing allowance program,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This program fills an important need for children and families in back to school preparations and now does so in a safe manner by allowing families to shop from the safety of their homes during the pandemic.”

“In this complicated time we are in, the last thing any family should be worried about is whether or not their children will have clothing that fits. That’s why our wonderful school clothing allowance program is more important now than ever,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’ve said over and over how much I love our kids. And this program gives so many of our kids a chance to be comfortable and to feel good about themselves so they can focus on being their best in every way.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person taken to UHC following three vehicle crash in Harrison County

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person was taken to UHC following a three vehicle crash on Route 20 Friday.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

West Virginia city extends outdoor dining permits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Morgantown city officials have extended an outdoor dining program initially put in place as a coronavirus safety precaution.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday. Three additional deaths were also reported.

WDTV

Conversations begin to change city charter

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
After over 100 years, the City of Elkins looked to change their government system.

News

Description released of Beverly bank robbery suspect

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a detailed description of an armed bank robbery suspect Thursday including getaway vehicle information.

News

Beyond teachers concerns: service personnel workers share their thoughts on returning to school

Updated: 19 hours ago
Other school employees are sharing there concerns about having students return to the classroom.

News

Non-profit provides free life changing equipment

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Families with children who have special needs are getting some much needed equipment thanks to one non-profit.

News

6th annual Morgantown Marathon canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The sixth annual Morgantown Marathon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.