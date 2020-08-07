Advertisement

WVU seeking relief for Martinez who had home damaged in Hurricane Isaias

Women's basketball team created GoFundMe page to raise money for Martinez's family
Esmery Martinez
Esmery Martinez(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU women’s basketball team is asking for donations to help rising sophomore forward Esmery Martinez, who had her home destroyed by Hurricane Isaias in the Dominican Republic.

The Mountaineers have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Martinez family to use towards furniture, cleaning supplies, electronics, appliances, kitchen supplies, clothing, shoes, bedding, towels, pillows and food. So far, the team has collected over $3,200 of the $10,000 goal.

Martinez’s home in Hato Mayor del Ray sustained a roof collapse and severe flooding. The hurricane left 335,000 people without water service and over 72,000 had power outages.

To donate, click here.

