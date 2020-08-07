WVU Women’s Soccer Picked Fourth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer has been picked fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, as voted on by the conference’s head coaches.

The Mountaineers received a total of 54 points. Texas Tech is selected to win the conference and earned 72 points.

WVU returns eight starters from last year’s squad, which reached the third round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in the past five years. The Mountaineers went 12-8-2 overall and made their 20th-consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament in 2019.

2020 Big 12 Preseason Women’s Soccer Poll

1. Texas Tech (6) - 72

2. Oklahoma State (3) - 70

3. TCU - 55

4. West Virginia - 54

5. Texas - 50

6. Kansas - 48

7. Baylor (1) - 38

8. Oklahoma - 31

9. Iowa State - 16

Kansas State - 16

