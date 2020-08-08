Advertisement

A McMusical Journey: Buckhannon’s Tanner McGrew enters fifth year of pro basketball

Buckhannon-Upshur & WV Wesleyan grad
By Carly Nevis
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTO, Portugal (WDTV) - Buckhannon’s Tanner McGrew and his wife, Abbey, have been on quite the ride since they met at a West Virginia Wesleyan ministry conference in college.

The two got married in 2016 and the next day, boarded a flight to Australia, as Tanner embarked on his first season as a professional basketball player. Since then, he’s played in Denmark, France and most recently Portugal, with two stints with the NBA G-League’s Memphis Hustle and the Salt Lake City Stars.

“It’s been a really long process of starting at a lower level and working my way up and now finally getting my foot in the door in the higher leagues and stronger leagues through out Europe and the rest of the world,” McGrew said.

That long process, though, started much earlier. After graduating from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 2011, McGrew attended West Virginia Wesleyan on a trombone scholarship, thinking his basketball days were over. After his freshman year at WVWC, McGrew was offered to be a walk-on for the Bobcats by then head coach Patrick Beilein. He went on to be a first team all-MEC selection during his junior and senior seasons, which laid the foundation for a professional hoops career.

“Just because you’re not having success at a young age and not being looked at, that doesn’t mean that it can’t happen,” Tanne said on advice he would give to his younger self. “I was not recruited by any schools ever. I never had any offers even to walk-on. Find something that you love and if you’re willing to put the time into it, it will always reward you.”

Tanner will begin his second season with FC Porto in Portugal this fall, but his start may be a little delayed. Last November, McGrew broke his leg in a game, just one month into the season. The team has been very supportive throughout his rehab process and told him the day of his operation that they would resign him for another year.

“Right now, my main goal is getting back to 100 percent and being able to continue playing for as long as my body will let me.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

