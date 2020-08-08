Free COVID-19 testing targeted to asymptomatic individuals

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Taylor County held free COVID-19 testing targeted towards potential asymptomatic individuals.

The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department received resources for free COVID-19 testing as a result of multiple outbreaks.

Crisis Response Coordinator Shawn Thorn said they planned to test 500 people throughout the day.

Thorn added the health department felt this testing was the best way to allow residents to help stop the asymptomatic spread.

“We asked the state for this assistance we’ve had three outbreaks in the county. One of them rather large and another one had produced a death. We knew we had some asymptomatic people spreading the virus in the community. We knew this type of event was the only way to kind of capture that,” Thorn said.

The Grafton-Taylor Health Department continued to hold testing by appointment during the week.

