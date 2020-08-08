Health officials report 130 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Saturday.

That brings the total count to 7,563.

DHHR officials also reported four additional deaths. The patients were a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, and a 77-year old female from Fayette County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the deaths of these four West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 317,763 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,563 total cases and 131 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,823 cases are currently active and 5,609 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR officials, 121 patients are currently hospitalized. 46 patients are in ICU, and 15 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (666/27), Boone (100/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (380/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (144/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (118/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (216/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (898/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (88/0), Logan (221/0), Marion (182/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (182/0), Mineral (118/2), Mingo (170/2), Monongalia (921/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (38/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (103/21), Putnam (192/1), Raleigh (220/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (10/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (201/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (233/12), Wyoming (31/0).

