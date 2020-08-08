Man faces charges after 2016 crash which hurt child

HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Billy Joe Snodgrass of Fairmont committed his crime in 2016, but he was booked into North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with charges of child neglect causing serious bodily injury. He was released on Friday, Aug. 7.

On April 2, 2016, Snodgrass was arrested in Harrison County after he and a small child were in a single vehicle motor accident.

According to the criminal complaint, Snodgrass and the child, who remains nameless, were found underneath an ATV and neither were wearing helmets.

It goes on to read the EMS member advised officials he could smell the distinct odor of alcohol coming from Snodgrass’s breath. Medical records show his blood-alcohol content was .164. Snodgrass, a 245 lb. male, was well over the legal drinking limit.

Snodgrass was transported to UHC, and the small child was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The child suffered a broken collar bone and facial lacerations.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.