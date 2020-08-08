Pipe bombs found in Clarksburg home

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local law enforcement found drugs, 12 firearms, and 3 pipe bombs while searching a residence in Clarksburg.

The Bridgeport Police Department discovered the Clarksburg residence while their investigative unit was working on a case involving a recent retail theft.

The Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was simultaneously working on a case regarding drug trafficking complaints.

Law enforcement discovered the investigations were connected to the same residence.

Bridgeport Police Investigation Division, Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed the search on July 30.

Police found drugs, evidence from the retail theft, 12 firearms, and ammunition.

They also found 3 pipe bombs inside the residence.

Chief of the Bridgeport Police Department John Walker said they contacted the ATF immediately.

“They notified the bomb technician from the ATF, and they responded quickly and secured the explosives,” he added.

Walker said they seem to be dealing with retail theft and drug trafficking every day.

“Now we’re finding a substantial amount of guns and ammunition now we’re finding explosives as well. It’s an everyday ongoing fight,” he added.

Walker also said the investigation regarding the Clarksburg residence was still underway, and charges were pending.

