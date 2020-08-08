Advertisement

Salute to our Heroes event

“I’m here to support for the firemen and the policemen their jobs their profession has been long overlooked,” he added.
(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Members of the Morgantown community gathered in Courthouse Square to allow citizens to honor service men and women.

Salute to our Heroes was an event to show support for first responders in the community.

A small ceremony was held with a presentation of the colors by local veterans.

There were a few local vendors at the event, including an ice cream truck parked in front of the square.

Carl York an attendee said that he wanted First Responders to receive the same appreciation and honor that veterans have gained over the years.

“I’m here to support for the firemen and the policemen their jobs their profession has been long overlooked,” he added.

York said he hoped, Salute to our Heroes would become an annual event.

