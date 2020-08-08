Advertisement

Weekend Weather | Your First Alert Forecast

wdtv 7 day forecast, Clarksburg WV
wdtv 7 day forecast, Clarksburg WV(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As we look towards our second weekend of August, it won’t be as intense as last weekend (remember those storms from last Saturday night?) In fact, most areas will have the chance to enjoy some drier weather with featured sunshine and warm temperatures. Dewpoints won’t be too extreme leaving us with a hot, but manageable Summer weekend. Just be sure to drink plenty of fluids when spending time outdoors and apply SPF 30 or above regularly when in that direct bright sunshine.

Saturday: As a ridge builds into our region with surface high pressure, most areas will reap in the benefit of some drier weather. A weak disturbance still may provide one more boom of thunder to a quick soaking to initiate the start of the weekend. High: 88

Sunday: Strong sunshine provides most clear sky to a few fair-weather clouds. Temperatures warming up into the low 90s. Looking mainly rain-free for another day.

Monday: Moisture continues to drag in as our broad ridge and surface high allows air to be funneled in from the South. With increasing humidity, we will increase our atmospheric moisture leaving us with an increased chance to see an afternoon downpour. High: 92

Tuesday: Uncomfortable heat and humidity with a juicy airmass allowing diurnally driven rainstorms to develop. Soaking rain and gusty storm winds likely. High: 90

