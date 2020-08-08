Advertisement

WVU Men’s Soccer Season Postponed

Mid-American Conference pushes back fall sports to at least spring of 2021
WVU men's soccer
By Darren Zaslau
Aug. 8, 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTV) - The WVU men’s soccer season has been postponed after the Mid-American Conference announced that it is delaying fall sports until at least the spring of 2021.

The sports impacted by this decision are football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and volleyball. The Mountaineer men’s soccer team is an affiliate member of the conference.

“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path – and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group. It is a decision that affects roughly 2,500 student-athletes who live for the moment to compete. Those opportunities and moments are fleeting, and our student-athletes have a limited window in which to showcase their talent, passion, and drive for excellence. I am heartbroken we are in this place. However, I take comfort and want to give assurance to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we have their best interest at heart, and we will make every effort to provide competitive opportunities in the spring.”

The MAC is now the first FBS conference to not play in the fall. The league joins UConn, which was the first FBS program to cancel its football season.

