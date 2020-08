BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont fell to Bi-State in its opening game of the state tournament, 11-10 in Greenbrier County.

Brody Bledsoe went 3-for-4 with a home run and Case Linn went 4-for-4 in the contest. Fairmont now faces elimination Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.