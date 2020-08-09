Georgia Hatfield Georgia Hatfield of the Maple Lake Community of Bridgeport (formerly of Clarksburg) passed on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the care of WVU Medicine Hospice Care at United Hospital Center. She was born December 5, 1943 in Philippi, daughter of the late George Sturm and Hazel Sturm Hotsinpiller. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Carl Edward Hatfield, whom she married July 26, 1980; daughter, Stephanie McCollam and husband David along with grandchildren Noah, Gwen, and Nora McCollam of Titusville, Florida; step-son, Colonel Bryan Carl Hatfield and wife Robin along with grandchildren Amelie and Marit Hatfield of Herndon, Virginia. She is also survived by sister, Sharon “Gig” Golden of Philippi; foster daughter, Ramona Mercantino of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Aunt and Uncle Edna and Bretzel Allen of Bridgeport along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Jimmy Sturm, Leonard Sturm and sister Avanell “Abby” Yheaulon. Georgia graduated from Philippi High School. She then graduated from the West Virginia Business College. She went on to graduate from Salem College with an Associate of Arts degree. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1994 from Wheeling Jesuit University, and completed her studies in 1997 with a Master of Science Degree in Community Health from the WVU School of Medicine. Georgia was a long-time community activist and had a remarkable work history that touched many lives. She first worked as an administrative assistant at Alderson Broaddus College then for many years at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg. She then worked for 13 years as a case care coordinator at The Social Security Administration in Clarksburg. After obtaining her Master’s Degree from the WVU School of Medicine, Georgia and Holli Smith founded the Positive Energy Presentations and Programs (PEPP) company. For six years, the PEPP company became one of the leading health care presentation programs in West Virginia, highlighted by their nationally recognized “1% or Less Milk Campaign” that appeared on NBC. In 1999, Georgia wrote and was awarded the grant to organize a West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program for North-Central West Virginia. In 2000, Georgia began a 15-year career as the coordinator of the West Virginia Highway Safety Program that covered 8 counties and approximately 50 police departments in those counties. During many of her working years, she was also an adjunct professor at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University. Georgia was involved in many community activities and organizations. She was the president and founder of the Clarksburg Chapter of Toastmasters International. She was the founder and president for many years of PATCH (Planned Approach To Community Health). She was the co-founder with Larry Mazza of The Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K event and has been a race coordinator for all 24 years. She was the chairman for many years of the Clarksburg Urban Renewal Authority and was responsible for this organization receiving an $800,000 grant from the West Virginia Housing Authority. Georgia was one of the original founders and long-time Board Member of the Clarksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She was also a long-time Board Member of the Maple Lake Community as well as a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg and was presently a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Bridgeport. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am with Reverend Sam Schwenk presiding. Interment will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery, Tacy. Due to Covid-19 social distancing and masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral services for Georgia Hatfield.

Georgia Hatfield (Georgia Hatfield)