Gov. Justice to make appearance Monday at NCWV Airport to announce road projects

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston will be at the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) Monday to announce several road projects for North Central West Virginia.

Gov. Justice will first meet with the North Central West Virginia Airport Board of Directors, then begin the announcements at 5 p.m.

Live-steaming is available for the event.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.