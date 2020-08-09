Advertisement

Health officials report 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. Sunday

DHHR officials say the deaths occurred over the course of the last few weeks.
WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) officials reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State Sunday.

The patients are from Mercer County from the Princeton Health Care Center. Those who died include an 80-year old female, an 87-year old female, an 86-year old female, a 79-year old female, a 91-year old male, a 78-year old female, an 89-year old female, and a 76-year old male.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

DHHR officials say the deaths occurred over the course of the last few weeks but were not reported officially due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department. A total of 11 individuals have died from the Princeton Health Care Center; three of these deaths were previously reported by DHHR.

DHHR officials also reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That brings the total count to 7,694.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,877 cases are currently active and 5,678 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR officials, 124 patients are currently hospitalized. 50 patients are in ICU, and 15 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

364 individuals in Taylor County take test for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Taylor County held free COVID-19 testing targeted towards potential asymptomatic individuals.

News

Salute to our Heroes event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I’m here to support for the firemen and the policemen their jobs their profession has been long overlooked,” he added.

News

More than 30 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.

News

Health officials report 130 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
130 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths are reported.

Latest News

News

Marion County man charged with three sex crimes

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Brian Randall Gatto is being held at NCRJ.

WDTV

Pipe bombs found in Clarksburg home

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local law enforcement found drugs, 12 firearms, and 3 pipebombs while searching a residence in Clarksburg.

News

Man faces charges after 2016 crash which hurt child

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
Billy Joe Snodgrass of Fairmont faces charges of child neglect causing bodily injury.

News

Much confusion is floating around on what to recycle

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The center was plagued with contamination issues. shifts through the reasons why. The City of Buckhannon Waste Management says people are confused about what they should be recycling.

News

Homeschooling is becoming an option for many parents during the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Navigating through the different learning options students can access during the times of a pandemic, it can be overwhelming, but the former president of the West Virginia Home Educators Association, Kathie Hess Crouse, said more parents are taking the homeschooling route.

News

House Call: Lupus Part 2

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Lupus is a lifelong disease that can affect many parts of your life. However, many with lupus live long, healthy lives. You can take steps to control your symptoms, prevent lupus flares, and cope with the challenges of lupus. Joining us for part two of our series concerning lupus is Aaradhana Kaul, MD, rheumatologist with UHC Rheumatology. Doctor, welcome to House Call.