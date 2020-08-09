Health officials report 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) officials reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State Sunday.

The patients are from Mercer County from the Princeton Health Care Center. Those who died include an 80-year old female, an 87-year old female, an 86-year old female, a 79-year old female, a 91-year old male, a 78-year old female, an 89-year old female, and a 76-year old male.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

DHHR officials say the deaths occurred over the course of the last few weeks but were not reported officially due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department. A total of 11 individuals have died from the Princeton Health Care Center; three of these deaths were previously reported by DHHR.

DHHR officials also reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That brings the total count to 7,694.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,877 cases are currently active and 5,678 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR officials, 124 patients are currently hospitalized. 50 patients are in ICU, and 15 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

