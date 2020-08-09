Joseph Pete Latz Joseph Pete Latz, age 78, of Clarksburg passed away on August 7, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Barbour County following an extended illness. He was born in Owens, WV on September 30, 1941, a son of the late Joseph Pete Latz, and Helen (Toth) Popovich and step-father George Popovich who raised him following the death of his father at age 3. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna Jean Cuppari Latz, whom he married on April 3, 1970. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kellie Jo Conley and her husband Jared of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren, Katlyn, Sean and Lachlan Conley; three sisters, Barbara Seti of Stonewood, Helen Jean Vernon of Laurel Park, and Margaret “Marge” Paugh of Stonewood; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Bella Mia. He was also preceded in death by one brother, George Popovich, Jr. Mr. Latz was a 1960 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School. He received his Associates Degree in Business from Salem College and was a retired Prosthetic Clerk from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. He served two years with distinction as a Soldier in Vietnam. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. Mr. Latz was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Sunny Croft Golf Course for over 30 years and was an avid outdoorsman. Regretfully, family and friends will not be received at the funeral home due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. The family asks that all in attendance please wear a face covering and practice social distancing while refraining from hugging and shaking hands for the health and well-being of Joe’s family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made out to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 E Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

