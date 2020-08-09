June (Chilcoat) DePiano June (Chilcoat) DePiano, age 93 of Maple Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 31, 1927 in Spokane, WA a daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine Chilcoat. She is survived by one son, Alan R. DePiano and wife Cathy of Grafton; two grandchildren, Sara J. DePiano of Grafton and Alex A. DePiano and wife Alexia K. of Bridgeport, WV; one great-granddaughter, Adalai R. DePiano; sister-in-law Anna Peppi of Clearwater, FL; and also survived by her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph DePiano and her twin sister, May Heck. June was a waitress at the DePiano Diner in Bridgewater, NJ. She enjoyed her family, flowers, and her cats and dogs. There will be no visitation or funeral in Grafton. June will be taken to the Bongiovi Funeral Home in Raritan, NJ where the arrangements are incomplete at this time. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is assisting the DePiano family with the arrangements. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

June (Chilcoat) DePiano (June (Chilcoat) DePiano)