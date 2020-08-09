Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - She's beauty, she's grace , and she will represent all 55 of West Virginia's counties on a national platform.

She’s Miss West Virginia Teen USA, Sophia Martino.

What you may not know about Sophia Martino is that Bridgeport is her home, and now America will see what this locally grown beauty brings to the stage and to our state.

“Pageantry is so much more than looking pretty on stage. A lot of people are like I don’t have to prepare that much, and I’m like, yes I do,” says Sophia.

Sophia will not only represent her home town of Bridgeport, but the entire state of West Virginia at the Miss Teen USA pageant in November.

“We are a small town but coming from a small town, I want to represent that at nationals,” says Sophia, “just by being a really strong individual, and showing them that you can be from anywhere and you can be just as great as the people from huge cities. "

Sophia is preparing for four phases of competition, active wear, evening gown, private interview, and on stage question.

Helping her along the way is the director of the Miss West Virginia USA Organization, Randy Sanders. He has local ties as well, being the city recorder for the City of Buckhannon.

”We’re not trying to change Sophia, we’re just trying to help Sophia become a better version of herself, so my rule is to line up the best consultants across the United States to help Sophia,” says Sanders.

Sophia even got her start in pageantry in Buckhannon at 4-years-old.

“It was a local pageant in Buckhannon, it was a pageant I was in,” says Sophia’s mother Donna Martino.

“I didn’t want to be the type of parent that pushed her to do pageantry I wanted it to be something she wanted to do. When she said she might want to be in a pageant, we went to Oliverio’s, who’s been a wonderful mentor for her,” says Donna.

Miss Teen USA can be live-streamed, but there is not a date set yet.

“I’m just very excited to get to nationals,” says Sophia.

