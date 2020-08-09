Scoone Named Glenville State Softball Head Coach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia Wesleyan assistant coach and 2018 alum Sara Scoone has been named the new head coach of Glenville State softball.

Scoone was an assistant for the Bobcats last year after an outstanding career on the diamond for WVWC. She was named an all-MEC second team selection twice and led the Bobcats to three straight NCAA Super Regional appearances along with two conference championships.

She has also coached for local teams as well. Scoone was a softball coordinator for Top Prospect Sports in Morgantown and was the head coach of the WHR Power 14U travel team in Buckhannon.

Last year, Glenville State went 9-11 overall before having its season cut short due to COVID-19.

