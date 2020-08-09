Weekend Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a great weather set up for your weekend. There is a high-pressure system that is in place. This will allow us to see plenty of sunshine and hot weather for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be soaring into the lower 90s as our rain chances will be holding off till Tuesday for next week. We are monitoring next week for a chance for strong storms as we are expecting multiple weather systems to make an impact on NCWV. Make sure to download our WDTV 5 News Weather app on Apple Itunes or Google Play Store.

Sunday: We will be feeling the heat as temperatures will reach the 90s with plenty of hot sunshine in the region. High: 90

Monday: We are starting to get humid outside as moisture starts to make its way to our region. We will stay dry to start the day but a small rain chance will be possible going into the late afternoon hours. High: 92

Tuesday: Showers and scattered storms will be in the area as the first of many systems impact our area. Severe weather not expected at this time. High: 92

