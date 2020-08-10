Brown: “Our team wants to play and our coaches want to coach”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Football opened fall camp today as uncertainty about the 2020 season continues to loom across the college football landscape.

The Big 12, despite announcing that its teams would play a 10-game schedule in 2020 last week, has yet to release a schedule. Reports are that the Big 10 & Pac 12 have all but cancelled their 2020 football seasons.

“Our team wants to play and our coaches want to coach,” Brown said today. “We respect the virus but we also believe in the protocols that we have in place to keep our players and our staff as safe as possible.”

Brown said today that there are currently 0 positive cases within the program. He also discussed the precautions that the Mountaineers have taken as they transition from their OTA period to fall camp. The team is split up into two practice groups, gold & blue, separated by who the players hang out with outside of football. Players are tested for COVID-19 regularly. They are also now wearing helmets with splash guards & shields, and when they are not wearing helmets, they are sporting gators around their necks. Some players wear both.

“We have multiple cleaning protocols: sprayers for equipment & balls, we’re eating all of our meals outdoors or they are to-go meals,” he said. “We’ve been in constant contact with NFL teams and other Power 5 programs.”

The prospect of the cancelled season also brings up a major. What will happen to these players without it?

“If we’re are not playing football, are they getting tested twice a week? I would say probably not. If they’re not playing football, are they going through the same safety protocols? They want to workout and they are going to do drills...are they safer doing that here than they are at their local high school or local gym? I think absolutely,” he said.

If the decision is ultimately to cancel Big 12 football in the fall, Brown at least hopes there is more of a structure in place than when spring football was suspended on March 12.

“Before we make a decision of ‘are we gonna play or not gonna play,’ we have to make a plan of what it looks like if we don’t play. If we make that decision, which I’m against, we have to have a clear plan on how we’re going to move forward on this semester with these guys and it can’t be ‘oh, we’re not playing, I don’t know...‘They are tired of ‘I don’t know.‘”

