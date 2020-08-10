Fairmont Stays Alive Downing Central Greenbrier, 6-1 in State Tournament Elimination Game
Advances to play Logan at 6 p.m. Monday
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont kept its title hopes alive Sunday downing Central Greenbrier, 6-1 in a state tournament elimination game at Hollowell Park.
Daeshaun Floyd threw a complete game, allowing one run and also hit a home run. Fairmont advances to play Logan at 6 p.m. on Monday.
