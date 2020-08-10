Advertisement

Fairmont Stays Alive Downing Central Greenbrier, 6-1 in State Tournament Elimination Game

Advances to play Logan at 6 p.m. Monday
By Darren Zaslau
Aug. 10, 2020
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont kept its title hopes alive Sunday downing Central Greenbrier, 6-1 in a state tournament elimination game at Hollowell Park.

Daeshaun Floyd threw a complete game, allowing one run and also hit a home run. Fairmont advances to play Logan at 6 p.m. on Monday.

