Former WVU QB Trey Lowe III transfers to Southern Mississippi

Spent two seasons in Morgantown
Lowe
Lowe(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau and Carly Nevis
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Former WVU quarterback and baseball player Trey Lowe III has found his next destination.

Lowe announced on Twitter on Monday that he has graduated from WVU and will transfer from Conference USA’s Southern Mississippi.

Lowe spent two seasons in Morgantown and appeared in five games during his redshirt season in 2019.

