Advertisement

Glover’s term as WVU Mountaineer mascot extended through 2021-22

Colson Glover's year as the Mountaineer will be extended through 2021-22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colson Glover's year as the Mountaineer will be extended through 2021-22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.((WVU Photo/Greg Ellis))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Advisory Council announced that Colson Glover will serve as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot through 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVU said in the news release that Brooke Ashby, a senior from Mannington, will also serve as alternate mascot through 2021-22.

Brooke Ashby, a senior from Mannington, will also serve as alternate mascot through 2021-22.
Brooke Ashby, a senior from Mannington, will also serve as alternate mascot through 2021-22.(WVU Photo)

Glover and Ashby have not made in-person appearances since they began their duties in April because of the university’s response to the pandemic.

Glover, junior from Lewisburg, was named the WVU’s 67th Mountaineer mascot in March.

“COVID-19 restrictions have meant an experience that is dramatically different for both of the mascots and by extending their term we hope to offer them a chance to have a more ‘normal’ Mountaineer experience,” said Ann Berry, assistant vice president for outreach.

In 2018, the Mountaineer Advisory Council adopted a one year term limit for the mascot, according to WVU. If the term wasn’t extended, the duo’s tenure would’ve ended spring 2021.

“I am beyond grateful and honored that the Mountaineer Advisory Council has allowed me to serve our state and University for an additional year as the Mountaineer mascot,” Glover said. “I’ve enjoyed my virtual appearances over the past four months, but when time allows, I look forward to meeting Mountaineers of all ages in person.”

WVU said Glover and Ashby are currently available for virtual appearances and in-person appearances only with special permission from the senior advisor and/or Mountaineer Advisory Council. Those who wish to make a request can complete the Mountaineer Mascot Appearance Request form.

“Nothing will mean more to me than being able to make live appearances, but until then, I hope Mountaineer Nation is staying safe and healthy,” Glover said.

According to WVU, new Mountaineer mascot tryouts will resume in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 60 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

State

New River Gorge National River increasing access, services

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The New River Gorge National River is increasing access and services that were stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Victim in fatal crash on I-68 identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff and WDTV News Staff
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.It happened near mile marker 18, east of the Coopers Rock exit on I-68.

News

One in custody, another transported after two-vehicle accident

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One man was taken into custody and one woman was transported to UHC after a two-vehicle accident.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice to make appearance Monday at NCWV Airport to announce road projects

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice will be at the North Central West Virginia Airport Monday.

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Bridgeport native Sophia Martino, Miss WV Teen USA 2020, prepares for the Miss Teen USA pageant.

News

Health officials report 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
131 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths are reported.

News

364 individuals in Taylor County take test for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Taylor County held free COVID-19 testing targeted towards potential asymptomatic individuals.

News

Salute to our Heroes event

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I’m here to support for the firemen and the policemen their jobs their profession has been long overlooked,” he added.