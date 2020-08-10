Glover’s term as WVU Mountaineer mascot extended through 2021-22

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Advisory Council announced that Colson Glover will serve as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot through 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVU said in the news release that Brooke Ashby, a senior from Mannington, will also serve as alternate mascot through 2021-22.

Brooke Ashby, a senior from Mannington, will also serve as alternate mascot through 2021-22. (WVU Photo)

Glover and Ashby have not made in-person appearances since they began their duties in April because of the university’s response to the pandemic.

Glover, junior from Lewisburg, was named the WVU’s 67th Mountaineer mascot in March.

“COVID-19 restrictions have meant an experience that is dramatically different for both of the mascots and by extending their term we hope to offer them a chance to have a more ‘normal’ Mountaineer experience,” said Ann Berry, assistant vice president for outreach.

In 2018, the Mountaineer Advisory Council adopted a one year term limit for the mascot, according to WVU. If the term wasn’t extended, the duo’s tenure would’ve ended spring 2021.

“I am beyond grateful and honored that the Mountaineer Advisory Council has allowed me to serve our state and University for an additional year as the Mountaineer mascot,” Glover said. “I’ve enjoyed my virtual appearances over the past four months, but when time allows, I look forward to meeting Mountaineers of all ages in person.”

WVU said Glover and Ashby are currently available for virtual appearances and in-person appearances only with special permission from the senior advisor and/or Mountaineer Advisory Council. Those who wish to make a request can complete the Mountaineer Mascot Appearance Request form.

“Nothing will mean more to me than being able to make live appearances, but until then, I hope Mountaineer Nation is staying safe and healthy,” Glover said.

According to WVU, new Mountaineer mascot tryouts will resume in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.