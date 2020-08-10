Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces $2.6 million towards roads projects in North Central West Virginia

Justice said the state will be putting $2.6 million towards highway projects in North Central West Virginia.
Justice said the state will be putting $2.6 million towards highway projects in North Central West Virginia.(Gov. Justice's office/WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia will see a lot of road work in the next month and a half, Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday.

At North Central Regional Airport, Justice said the state will be putting $2.6 million towards highway projects.

Justice said the projects will be finished in 45 days.

He also said the state will pave another $20 million worth of roads in all 55 counties.

