Gov. Justice announces $2.6 million towards roads projects in North Central West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia will see a lot of road work in the next month and a half, Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday.

At North Central Regional Airport, Justice said the state will be putting $2.6 million towards highway projects.

Justice said the projects will be finished in 45 days.

He also said the state will pave another $20 million worth of roads in all 55 counties.

