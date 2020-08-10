Gov. Justice announces $2.6 million towards roads projects in North Central West Virginia
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central West Virginia will see a lot of road work in the next month and a half, Governor Jim Justice announced on Monday.
At North Central Regional Airport, Justice said the state will be putting $2.6 million towards highway projects.
Justice said the projects will be finished in 45 days.
He also said the state will pave another $20 million worth of roads in all 55 counties.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.