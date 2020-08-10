Advertisement

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

The latest departure came Sunday, when California's public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell, quit without explanation following a technical glitch that caused a delay in reporting virus test results — information that was used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

Last week, New York City's health commissioner was replaced after months of tension with the Police Department and City Hall.

A review by the Kaiser Health News service and The Associated Press finds at least 48 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 23 states. The list has grown by more than 20 people since the AP and KHN began tracking departures in June.

As of Monday, confirmed infections in the United States stood at over 5 million, with deaths topping 163,000, the highest in the world.

The departures of so many top leaders around the country make a bad situation worse, at a time when the U.S. needs good public health leadership the most, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

"We're moving at breakneck speed here to stop a pandemic, and you can't afford to hit the pause button and say, 'We're going to change the leadership around here and we'll get back to you after we hire somebody,'" Freeman said.

Many of the firings and resignations have to do with conflicts over mask orders or social distancing shutdowns, she said. Many politicians and ordinary Americans have argued that such measures are not needed, contrary to the scientific evidence and the advice of public health experts.

"It's not a health divide; it's a political divide," Freeman said.

Some health officials said they were leaving for family reasons, others had planned to retire, and some left for jobs at other health agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, many left amid threats and a pressure-cooker environment.

After West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice demanded the resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp in June over what he said were discrepancies in the data, the move was criticized by public health experts at Johns Hopkins University. Slemp said the department's work had been hurt by outdated technology like fax machines and slow computer networks.

“We are driving a great aunt’s Pinto when what you need is to be driving a Ferrari,” Slemp said.

Since 2010, spending on state public health departments has dropped 16% per capita, and the amount devoted to local health departments has fallen 18%, according to a KHN and AP analysis. At least 38,000 state and local public health jobs have disappeared since the 2008 recession, leaving a skeletal workforce for what was once viewed as one of the world’s top public health systems.

In Oklahoma, both the state health commissioner and state epidemiologist have been replaced since the outbreak began in March. The governor's first pick for health commissioner was forced out in May because lawmakers were concerned he wasn't qualified.

In rural Colorado, Emily Brown was fired in late May as director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department after clashing with county commissioners over reopening recommendations. The person who replaced her resigned July 9.

She said she knows many public health department leaders who are considering resigning or retiring because of the strain.

"I think there's a leadership gap. Our elected officials in positions of power, whether presidents, governors or mayors, they aren't supporting staff better or aligning messages," forcing public health officials to bear the political pressure, Brown said. "It's really hard to hear that we could be losing that expertise."

——

Weber reported from St. Louis. Associated Press writer Sean Murphy and KHN writer Anna Maria Barry-Jester contributed reporting.

——

Weber is a reporter with Kaiser Health News. This story is a collaboration between The Associated Press and KHN, which is a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) that is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By THALIA BEATY
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

Latest News

National

Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

Raw: Aerials of Baltimore explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A major gas explosion ripped three row houses apart in Baltimore on Monday.

National

Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National

Portland protesters set fires, use mortar; 2 officers hurt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters outside a Portland police union building set fires and used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.

National

103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A 103-year-old woman got her first tattoo, then got a ride on a motorcycle as she crossed off items on her bucket list after spending months of isolation in a nursing home during a coronavirus lockdown.