Health officials report 60 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 7,754.

DHHR officials also reported two more deaths. The patients were an 83-year old male from Kanawha County and a 74-year old male from Logan County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 326,886 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,754 total cases and 141 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,914 cases are currently active and 5,699 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 123 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-three patients are in ICU, and 17 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.