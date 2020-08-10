Heenan Promoted to Salem Baseball Head Coach

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem baseball has promoted J.T. Heenan to head coach.

Heenan served as an assistant coach for the Tigers last year on Addison Rouse’s staff. The WVU alum was a graduate assistant for the Mountaineers in 2018, helping guide West Virginia to its first NCAA Regional host since 1955. He was also a catcher for the Mountaineers for two years.

“It was clear to us that the best candidate for this position was right here at Salem,” said Salem athletic director Steve Potts. “Coach Heenan’s knowledge of the game is unmatched and his professionalism and care for our student-athletes is second to none. He brings a great combination of playing and coaching experience, along with his commitment to student-athlete success.”

He has also coached local travel baseball organizations such as the Appalachian Aces and was the director for Prep Baseball Report from 2017-2019.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.