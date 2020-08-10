Advertisement

James “Jim” Dwayne Davis

James “Jim” Dwayne Davis
James “Jim” Dwayne Davis(James “Jim” Dwayne Davis)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James “Jim” Dwayne Davis, 52, of Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, August 09, 2020. He was born on August 06, 1968, in Clarksburg, a son of the late George W. “Pete” Davis Sr. and Margaret (Bland) Davis. Jim worked as the Program Director for REM WV – Mentor Network for 22 years. He was passionately dedicated to his job. He was a loyal man with the patience of a saint who deeply loved his family. He will be remembered for his love of the holidays, cooking, the beach, traveling, sweets, helping others, but most of all, for the love of his friends. He is survived by his loving and devoted husband, Joseph E. Lipscomb. The couple was together for 20 years and married on September 13, 2013. Jim is also survived by his dogs (sons), Puck and Loki; brothers, George W. Davis Jr., of Clarksburg, and Michael Davis, of Salem; sister, Sheila Davis, of Clarksburg; half-sister, Virginia Bland, of Salem; a large, extended family: niece (who was like a daughter), Barbara Cain and husband Raymond, of Clarksburg, nieces: Cede, Tashy, Jazy, Riah, Rayonna, Bella, Gilly, and a nephew, Thomas; his special friends, Angie, Brenda, and Letitia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Howard Davis; two sisters, Shirley Potts and Nancy Davis; and brother-in-law, William Bland. In keeping with the family’s wishes, Jim will be cremated, with a private memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph Pete Latz

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Master Control
Joseph Pete Latz

Funerals

Georgia Hatfield

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT
|
By Master Control
Georgia Hatfield

Funerals

June (Chilcoat) DePiano

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
June (Chilcoat) DePiano

News

Much confusion is floating around on what to recycle

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The center was plagued with contamination issues. shifts through the reasons why. The City of Buckhannon Waste Management says people are confused about what they should be recycling.

Latest News

Funerals

Bryan Patrick Albertson

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Master Control
Bryan Patrick Albertson

Funerals

Virginia “Dian” Grimes

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
|
By Master Control
Virginia “Dian” Grimes

Funerals

Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver

News

Non-profit provides free life changing equipment

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Families with children who have special needs are getting some much needed equipment thanks to one non-profit.

Funerals

Brenda Denise (Utt) Franc

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
Brenda Denise (Utt) Franc

Funerals

Floyd G. Bokey, Jr.

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Floyd G. Bokey, Jr.