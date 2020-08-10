Justice says schools must be willing to pivot for fall sports start date

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - High school football practices are slated to begin next Monday in West Virginia, but today, Governor Jim Justice urged parents and players to be patient, as that date is subject to change.

“I am concerned when all of the big conferences across the country say ‘we’re not playing,” Justice said today. “We’ll continue to watch. We have plans in place and we are going to go full-steam ahead to be back in school on September 8 but we have to be willing to pivot and move and you have to be able to do the same thing.”

Justice also said he was meeting with the WVSSAC on Monday to discuss the fall sports landscape.

