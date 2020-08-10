Advertisement

Lewis County Sheriffs Chief Deputy to be appointed Tuesday

After over two decades of service, Michael Cayton will step into the Chief Deputy position of the Lewis County Sheriffs Department
After over two decades of service, Michael Cayton will step into the Chief Deputy position of the Lewis County Sheriffs Department(Joe Buchanan)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sergeant Michael Cayton became Chief Cayton on August 1st after interim Sheriff Dayton Whitt was appointed in July.

Chief Cayton has been with the department for 23 years, having spent the last seven as the Prevention Resource Offier at Lewis County High School.

“I like seeing things done right. I just want to do my role and help as far as teaching these younger guys coming in and getting them proper training,” said Chief Cayton.

He says he will focus on continuing to learn and teach deputies the new technologies in the field.

Chief Cayton will hold the position until December 31st. He says he hopes to hold the position following the election, but if not, he will return to his position as PRO with Lewis County Schools.

Chief Cayton will be appointed during the Lewis County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice announces $2.6 million towards roads projects in North Central West Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Justice said the state will be putting $2.6 million towards highway projects in North Central West Virginia.

News

Veterans Nursing Home staff and residents tested after positive case found among staff

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Testing of residents and staff was underway at a Veterans Nursing Home after a positive case was found among staff.

News

WVU releases results from first group of COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia University has released COVID-19 test results from July 21-Aug. 9.

News

Glover’s term as WVU Mountaineer mascot extended through 2021-22

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Mountaineer Advisory Council announced that Colson Glover will serve as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot through 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 60 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

State

New River Gorge National River increasing access, services

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The New River Gorge National River is increasing access and services that were stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Victim in fatal crash on I-68 identified

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff and WDTV News Staff
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.It happened near mile marker 18, east of the Coopers Rock exit on I-68.

News

One in custody, another transported after two-vehicle accident

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One man was taken into custody and one woman was transported to UHC after a two-vehicle accident.

News

Gov. Justice to make appearance Monday at NCWV Airport to announce road projects

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice will be at the North Central West Virginia Airport Monday.

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT