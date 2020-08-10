Lewis County Sheriffs Chief Deputy to be appointed Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sergeant Michael Cayton became Chief Cayton on August 1st after interim Sheriff Dayton Whitt was appointed in July.

Chief Cayton has been with the department for 23 years, having spent the last seven as the Prevention Resource Offier at Lewis County High School.

“I like seeing things done right. I just want to do my role and help as far as teaching these younger guys coming in and getting them proper training,” said Chief Cayton.

He says he will focus on continuing to learn and teach deputies the new technologies in the field.

Chief Cayton will hold the position until December 31st. He says he hopes to hold the position following the election, but if not, he will return to his position as PRO with Lewis County Schools.

Chief Cayton will be appointed during the Lewis County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.