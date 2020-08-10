Mayor creates committee to combat homelessness

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. created special committee that is set to meet next week addressing homelessness and drug abuse.

Residents are saying there is a big increase in overdoses.

On Pennsylvania avenue here in Morgantown, Chase Cain, a resident, says he's seen an increase in the homeless population falling into addiction.

"Living on this street, I've definitely noticed a homeless problem," said Cain.

Cain, who has a trash bin with the sign on top of it stating "Stay out", says he's lived alongside Pennsylvania avenue for five years.

“They kind of all congregated here at the end of Pennsylvania avenue and it just seems like they all just kind of shoved into that location without there being a real place for them to go,” said Cain.

Cain wants something to be done.

"Just as a resident here, I would just hope for the mayor to provide some sort of space for, I feel like they're all just searching for somewhere to go right now," said Cain.

The mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. spent this morning working on a special committee to combat homelessness.

Dulaney Jr. has only been mayor for only a month but was working on the issue of homelessness and drug addiction in Morgantown for years.

Last week Dulaney Jr. attended a memorial service for a man who died of a drug overdose at the Diamond Village.

The issue is exactly why the mayor accepted his role.

“We’ve got folks in Morgantown doing great work, housing agency social service agencies but they’re under-resourced, and so as a city, what we hope to do is try to facilitate getting more resources to these folks,” said Dulaney Jr.

Dulaney Jr. says the committee is set to meet next week.

The mayor says he’s working to find a long term solution to find folks without a home, a fresh start.

