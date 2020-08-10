Monday Evening Forecast | August 10th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following a pleasantly dry weekend, the sun has been kind enough to stick with us to start off our Monday. Tonight, things will remain quiet for most of us with clouds filtering in overnight. Temperatures won’t be too bad in the mid to upper 60s for overnight lows. As our area of surface high pressure begins to weaken, a frontal boundary starts to inch in by Tuesday night increasing our rain and storm chances for mid-week. Expect a warm, steamy Summer feel for the week ahead.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated rain showers to an evening t-storm possible, mainly along Eastern regions and higher terrain. High: 90

Wednesday: Frontal boundary starts knocking on our door increasing rain and storm chances as well as cloud cover. High: 90

Thursday: Stalled out frontal boundary provides an overcast look with stubborn clouds and scattered rain showers throughout the day with occasional storms. High: 88

Friday: Rain and storm chances continue with more cloud cover and very limited sunshine. High: 88

