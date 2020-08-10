Monday Night Forecast | August 10th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A powerful derecho continues to blast through neighboring Western States with Kentucky and Ohio bracing for severe weather. In West Virginia, the track looks to move South of us, missing the region but a distant rumble of thunder possible as well as an isolated shower overnight, especially West and South.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated rain showers to an evening t-storm possible, mainly along Eastern regions and higher terrain. High: 90

Wednesday: Frontal boundary starts knocking on our door increasing rain and storm chances as well as cloud cover. High: 90

Thursday: Stalled out frontal boundary provides an overcast look with stubborn clouds and scattered rain showers throughout the day with occasional storms. High: 88

Friday: Rain and storm chances continue with more cloud cover and very limited sunshine. High: 88

