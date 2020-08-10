Advertisement

New River Gorge National River increasing access, services

(WDTV)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The New River Gorge National River is increasing access and services that were stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service is using guidance from federal authorities and state and local health officials as it monitors the pandemic and increases access.

The park was reopening access beginning Saturday to Grandview Sandbar Campground, Glade Creek Campground and Stone Cliff Campground. Backcountry camping, hiking trails, river and river access points, vault toilets at heavy visitor use areas and group picnic shelters at Grandview continue to be available.

Facilities that remain closed include visitor centers, vault toilets at less popular areas, group campsites and campgrounds at Army Camp, Brooklyn, Gauley Tailwaters, Meadowcreek, Thayer, and War Ridge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 60 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

News

One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Preston County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.It happened near mile marker 18, east of the Coopers Rock exit on I-68.

News

One in custody, another transported after two-vehicle accident

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One man was taken into custody and one woman was transported to UHC after a two-vehicle accident.

News

Gov. Justice to make appearance Monday at NCWV Airport to announce road projects

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice will be at the North Central West Virginia Airport Monday.

Latest News

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Bridgeport native Sophia Martino, Miss WV Teen USA 2020, prepares for the Miss Teen USA pageant.

News

Health officials report 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
131 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths are reported.

News

364 individuals in Taylor County take test for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Taylor County held free COVID-19 testing targeted towards potential asymptomatic individuals.

News

Salute to our Heroes event

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I’m here to support for the firemen and the policemen their jobs their profession has been long overlooked,” he added.

News

More than 30 hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
Over 30 employees at Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week.