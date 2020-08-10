One in custody, another transported after two-vehicle accident

WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - One woman was transported to UHC after a two-vehicle accident on Good Hope Pike which caused her to suffer a head injury. That’s according to Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (SO) officials, the male driver who hit the victim was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. His car (pictured) caught on fire, and he was briefly entrapped in it after he hit the victim.

The was fire was subdued quickly.

Responding to the scene was the Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County SO, and West Milford Fire Department.

