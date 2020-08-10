Advertisement

One in custody, another transported after two-vehicle accident

The vehicle of the drunk driver
The vehicle of the drunk driver(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - One woman was transported to UHC after a two-vehicle accident on Good Hope Pike which caused her to suffer a head injury. That’s according to Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (SO) officials, the male driver who hit the victim was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. His car (pictured) caught on fire, and he was briefly entrapped in it after he hit the victim.

The was fire was subdued quickly.

Responding to the scene was the Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County SO, and West Milford Fire Department.

