One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were originally called to a single, commercial vehicle accident at mile marker 18, east of the Coopers Rock exit on I-68.

The accident later grew to two seperate scenes, involving hazardous material containment and emergency medical care of multiple patients.

The accident involved over ten fire departments from five counties and three states.

Five EMS agencies from two states, WV Regional Response, WV DOH, WV DEP, WV Park Service, Summers Towing, Miller’s Environmental, Preston County 911 and EMA were also on the scene.

