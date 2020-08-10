Power 5 Commissioners Hold Emergency Meeting Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Power 5 commissioners held an emergency meeting Sunday due to growing concerns from athletics officials about not playing fall sports due to COVID-19, according to ESPN.

Sources say the Big Ten Conference is nearing a decision to cancel fall sports and the meeting was supposedly held to gauge interest from other conferences about following suit. The Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports Saturday, becoming the first FBS conference to do so.

As a result, the WVU men’s soccer team will have to wait until the spring of 2021 to potentially start its season.

