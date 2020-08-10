Advertisement

Veterans Nursing Home staff and residents tested after positive case found among staff

The DHHR reports one positive case among staff at the West Virginia Veteran Nursing Home
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced that a staff member of a veterans nursing home tested positive for coronavirus last week. He says the positive case came from a nurse at the facility who had traveled recently, but hadn’t been in the facility since July 26th.

The DHHR reports one staff member has tested positive in the Clarksburg West Virginia Veterans Nursing Home, the only known case in that facility. The facility teamed up with the National Guard to conduct testing of all staff and residents starting Monday, according to Governor Justice. Guardsmen were stationed under tents in the parking lot of the nursing home Monday.

“Across our nation, there is veteran nursing homes that has had catastrophic problems. We haven’t. We try in every way in the world to protect and prevent that from happening right here,” said Governor Justice during his coronavirus response briefing on August 7th.

5 News reached out to public affairs officials from the VA Medical Center for comment but did not receive a response.

