WVU Defensive End Alston to Miss First Half of Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU junior defensive end Taijh Alston will miss the first half of the season and will not be ready for fall camp, head coach Neal Brown announced Sunday.

Alston played in just two games in 2019 before tearing his patellar tendon against Missouri in week 3. He had one sack against James Madison last season.

