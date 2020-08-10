Advertisement

WVU Defensive End Alston to Miss First Half of Season

Junior played in just two games before suffering season-ending knee injury last year
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU junior defensive end Taijh Alston will miss the first half of the season and will not be ready for fall camp, head coach Neal Brown announced Sunday.

Alston played in just two games in 2019 before tearing his patellar tendon against Missouri in week 3. He had one sack against James Madison last season.

