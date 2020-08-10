Advertisement

WVU Football Begins Fall Camp Monday

Team will practice in two groups for COVID-19 safety
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football begins fall camp on Monday, but this year’s practices will look much more different than from previous seasons.

The Mountaineers will practice in two groups, a gold group and blue group, for COVID-19 safety. The groups are divided by who lives together and who spends the most time with each other off the field.

Each squad will eat together, have virtual meetings, practice outside, watch film and lift together.

“All of our meetings are virtual – team, special teams and position meetings,” WVU football head coach Neal Brown said. “The Gold and Blue Group do the same thing. It’s essentially two-a-days for the coaches. This is really how we’ve been operating since we started the 20-hour rule where you get the six hours of walk-throughs, six hours of position meetings and eight hours of conditioning.”

The Mountaineers have yet to announce the start of the regular season. However, the Big 12 announced last week that teams will play a 10-game regular season, one non-conference home game followed by nine league contests.

