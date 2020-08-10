WVU releases results from first group of COVID-19 testing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has released COVID-19 test results from July 21-Aug. 9.

WVU said in a news release that one week after launching its public dashboard to track COVID-19 information collected during testing across the WVU System, 67 positive have been recorded out of 11,604 tests between that time frame.

WVU said 63 students and four faculty/staff members tested positive.

“We’re seeing a low number of positive case counts as a result of the broad testing efforts we’ve undertaken since July 20 on the Morgantown campus with a 0.58 percent total cumulative positivity rate,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health Services. “Our testing efforts will cover all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus for the fall semester, and we are monitoring the results daily to keep an eye on any surges or upticks so that we can address them immediately.”

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is currently underway for students and staff who will be returning to the Morgantown campus in the fall, WVU said. Testing began on July 20.

Data specifically for the Morgantown campus can be found here.

University officials said testing at WVU Institute of Technology will begin on Aug. 11. WVU Potomac State College will begin testing on Aug. 13.

