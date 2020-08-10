Advertisement

WVU releases results from first group of COVID-19 testing

West Virginia University has released COVID-19 test results from July 21-Aug. 9.
West Virginia University has released COVID-19 test results from July 21-Aug. 9.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has released COVID-19 test results from July 21-Aug. 9.

WVU said in a news release that one week after launching its public dashboard to track COVID-19 information collected during testing across the WVU System, 67 positive have been recorded out of 11,604 tests between that time frame.

WVU said 63 students and four faculty/staff members tested positive.

“We’re seeing a low number of positive case counts as a result of the broad testing efforts we’ve undertaken since July 20 on the Morgantown campus with a 0.58 percent total cumulative positivity rate,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health Services. “Our testing efforts will cover all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus for the fall semester, and we are monitoring the results daily to keep an eye on any surges or upticks so that we can address them immediately.”

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is currently underway for students and staff who will be returning to the Morgantown campus in the fall, WVU said. Testing began on July 20.

Data specifically for the Morgantown campus can be found here.

University officials said testing at WVU Institute of Technology will begin on Aug. 11. WVU Potomac State College will begin testing on Aug. 13.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glover’s term as WVU Mountaineer mascot extended through 2021-22

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Mountaineer Advisory Council announced that Colson Glover will serve as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot through 2021-22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Health officials report 60 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

State

New River Gorge National River increasing access, services

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The New River Gorge National River is increasing access and services that were stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Victim in fatal crash on I-68 identified

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff and WDTV News Staff
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.It happened near mile marker 18, east of the Coopers Rock exit on I-68.

Latest News

News

One in custody, another transported after two-vehicle accident

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One man was taken into custody and one woman was transported to UHC after a two-vehicle accident.

News

Gov. Justice to make appearance Monday at NCWV Airport to announce road projects

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice will be at the North Central West Virginia Airport Monday.

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT

News

Locally grown Miss WV Teen USA prepares to become Miss Teen USA

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
Bridgeport native Sophia Martino, Miss WV Teen USA 2020, prepares for the Miss Teen USA pageant.

News

Health officials report 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
131 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths are reported.

News

364 individuals in Taylor County take test for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Taylor County held free COVID-19 testing targeted towards potential asymptomatic individuals.