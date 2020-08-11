Advertisement

121 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Tuesday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday.

That brings the total count to 7,875.

DHHR officials also reported six more deaths. The patients were a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 71-year old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Grant County and an 83-year old female from Grant County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 330,447 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,875 total cases and 147 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,865 cases are currently active and 5,863 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 130 patients are hospitalized. Forty-six patients are in ICU, and 14 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).

