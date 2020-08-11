Advertisement

Carolyn Jean Snyder Riggleman

Carolyn Jean Snyder Riggleman
Carolyn Jean Snyder Riggleman(Picasa | Carolyn Jean Snyder Riggleman)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carolyn Jean Snyder Riggleman, 78, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Bridgeport on September 4, 1941, a daughter of the late James Franklin and Sara Virginia Powell Snyder. She was married to Robert Riggleman, who preceded her in death in 1997. Surviving are three children, John A. Snyder and his wife Deb of Minnesota, Candy Freeman and her husband Brad of Clarksburg and Michael Snyder. Five grandchildren, Natasha Gum and her husband Scott of West Union, Destiny Hutson of Clarksburg, Christa Zande and her husband Justin of Minnesota and Nathan Snyder and his fiancé Dimitri of Minnesota; six great grandchildren, Hunter, Hayleigh, and Hesston Gum, Quinn and Joelle Zande, and Jace Fay; and five brothers and sisters, Ada Moore of Tennesse, Patricia Winkler of Illinois, Shirley Marple of Buckhannon, Aura Turner of Illinois and John D. Snyder and his wife Debra of Illinois. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James F. Snyder, Jr. Mrs. Riggleman was a truck driver with her husband for Oliver Trucking for 10 years and was a hard worker. Carolyn had a loving, outgoing, ornery personality, and would always make you laugh and put a smile on your face.  She loved to crochet and share her creations.  Carolyn also enjoyed gardening and canning. A special thank you to People’s Hospice at WVU and Nurse June Jett. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am with Dr. Paul Davis officiating.  Interment will be in the Lumberport Lions Club Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Johnny Ray Paxton

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Master Control
Johnny Ray Paxton

Funerals

James Allen Mace

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Master Control
James Allen Mace

News

Mayor creates committee to combat homelessness

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. created special committee that is set to meet next week addressing homelessness and drug abuse.

Funerals

James “Jim” Dwayne Davis

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
|
By Master Control
James “Jim” Dwayne Davis

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph Pete Latz

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Master Control
Joseph Pete Latz

Funerals

Georgia Hatfield

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT
|
By Master Control
Georgia Hatfield

Funerals

June (Chilcoat) DePiano

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
June (Chilcoat) DePiano

News

Much confusion is floating around on what to recycle

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The center was plagued with contamination issues. shifts through the reasons why. The City of Buckhannon Waste Management says people are confused about what they should be recycling.

Funerals

Bryan Patrick Albertson

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By Master Control
Bryan Patrick Albertson

Funerals

Virginia “Dian” Grimes

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
|
By Master Control
Virginia “Dian” Grimes