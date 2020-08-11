Carolyn Jean Snyder Riggleman, 78, of Clarksburg passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Bridgeport on September 4, 1941, a daughter of the late James Franklin and Sara Virginia Powell Snyder. She was married to Robert Riggleman, who preceded her in death in 1997. Surviving are three children, John A. Snyder and his wife Deb of Minnesota, Candy Freeman and her husband Brad of Clarksburg and Michael Snyder. Five grandchildren, Natasha Gum and her husband Scott of West Union, Destiny Hutson of Clarksburg, Christa Zande and her husband Justin of Minnesota and Nathan Snyder and his fiancé Dimitri of Minnesota; six great grandchildren, Hunter, Hayleigh, and Hesston Gum, Quinn and Joelle Zande, and Jace Fay; and five brothers and sisters, Ada Moore of Tennesse, Patricia Winkler of Illinois, Shirley Marple of Buckhannon, Aura Turner of Illinois and John D. Snyder and his wife Debra of Illinois. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James F. Snyder, Jr. Mrs. Riggleman was a truck driver with her husband for Oliver Trucking for 10 years and was a hard worker. Carolyn had a loving, outgoing, ornery personality, and would always make you laugh and put a smile on your face. She loved to crochet and share her creations. Carolyn also enjoyed gardening and canning. A special thank you to People’s Hospice at WVU and Nurse June Jett. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am with Dr. Paul Davis officiating. Interment will be in the Lumberport Lions Club Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

